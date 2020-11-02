Resident Doctors Begin Warning Strike In Ondo, Shut Down Activities In Government Hospitals

Medical doctors at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo State, have begun a three-day warning strike to demand the non-payment of their salaries.

The health practitioners under the aegis of the Association of Resident Doctors have also begun shutting down activities in government hospitals in Akure and Ondo town, asking for the payment of their four months salaries.

Dr Taiwo Olagbe, Secretary of the protesting doctors, who spoke with SaharaReporters, also threatened that the medical practitioners were ready to embark on indefinite strike action starting from next Monday if the government failed to pay their salary arrears.