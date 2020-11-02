Resident Doctors Begin Warning Strike In Ondo, Shut Down Activities In Government Hospitals

The health practitioners under the aegis of the Association of Resident Doctors have also begun shutting down activities in government hospitals in Akure and Ondo town, asking for the payment of their four months salaries.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 02, 2020

Medical doctors at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo State, have begun a three-day warning strike to demand the non-payment of their salaries.

The health practitioners under the aegis of the Association of Resident Doctors have also begun shutting down activities in government hospitals in Akure and Ondo town, asking for the payment of their four months salaries.

Dr Taiwo Olagbe, Secretary of the protesting doctors, who spoke with SaharaReporters, also threatened that the medical practitioners were ready to embark on indefinite strike action starting from next Monday if the government failed to pay their salary arrears.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH WHO Boss, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, To Quarantine After Contact With COVID-19 Patient
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Imposes National Lockdown Until December 2 Over COVID-19 Spike
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH US Man Tested For Ebola In Ghana
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Cholera Outbreak In Borno State: Five Persons Dead
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Millions Pour In For Nigeria’s Ebola Campaign
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH No Cases Of Ebola In Nigeria In The Last Week, Health Ministry Says
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The "Terrorists" Of IPOB By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Military Soldiers Seen Extorting Pedestrians In Ibadan Arrested
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
United States of America One Day To US Elections, Joe Biden Leads As Trump Trails In Battleground States, Threatens To Head To Court
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military United States Military Rescues Citizen From Bandits In Nigeria, Kills Many
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
United States of America Nine Nigerian-Americans Contesting In United States Election On Tuesday
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Rescue Of American Hostage In Nigeria, Warning To Terrorists, US President, Donald Trump, Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education WAEC Releases 2020 Results
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Soldiers In Katsina, Kill One
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Abuja Road Users Beg Police, FRSC, VIO, Others To Return To Work Over Gridlock
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Knocks Buhari Over United States Rescue Of Abducted Citizen In Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Fayemi Keeping Killer Squad In Ekiti Government House, Planning To Relocate Two Gang Members To South Africa, Group Alleges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Storm Nasarawa Hospital, Abduct Staff, Patients' Family Members
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad