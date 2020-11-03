BREAKING: Lekki Concession Company Produces CCTV Footage Of Shooting To Panel

The LCC submitted the footage to the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Tuesday alongside other documents.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 03, 2020

The Lekki Concession Company has produced footage from Closed-Circuit Television of the Lekki Toll Gate shooting of October 20, 2020.

Recall that peaceful #ENDSARS protesters were attacked and shot by the Nigerian Army, killing over a dozen persons and leaving scores more with bullet injuries.

Managing Director of LCC, Abayomi Omamuwasan, who appeared alongside a counsel for the company, Rotimi Seriki, submitted a hard drive to the panel, saying it contained what happened at the toll gate.

Seriki, who tendered the footage to the panel, urged it to use its discretion on when to make the content public.

The panel admitted the footage and marked it as 'Exhibit A'.

SaharaReporters, New York

