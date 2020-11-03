Despite Video Evidence Of Army Killing #EndSARS Protesters At Lekki, Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Says Hoodlums May Be Behind Shooting

This is despite overwhelming video evidence showing personnel of the Nigerian Army attacking peaceful demonstrators with live bullets at the place on October 20, 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 03, 2020

Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Monday declared that hoodlums wearing military uniforms may have shot EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State.

The military has also admitted to carrying out the operation at the scene on the request of Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

SaharaReporters recall that the #EndSARS demonstrations across the country turned violent on that fateful day after Nigerian soldiers killed an unconfirmed number of persons at Lekki.

In Lagos and other states across the country, vehicles, government buildings and private properties were razed and looted in reaction to the killings.

See Also #EndSARS REVEALED: Nigerian Soldiers Involved In Lekki Massacre Took Eight Bodies To Bonny Camp Clinic 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

The incident triggered a global outrage, with calls for justice echoing from different parts of the world.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Malami said an investigation was underway to ascertain what truly happened at the Lekki Toll Gate.

He said it was pre-emptive to conclude that there had been shooting.

“You cannot rule out the possibility of perhaps hoodlums that set in to create a scene… could equally partake in the process,” the minister said.

See Also #EndSARS Body Of Suspected #LekkiMassacre Victim Found Washed Ashore In Lekki Close To Scene Of Attack Carried Out By The Nigerian Army On Peaceful Protesters On October 20, 2020 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Nigerian Army Secretly Moved 20 Lekki Massacre Victims To IDH Mortuary 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

