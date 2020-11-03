Edo State Government Reviews Curfew Time From 12 To Eight Hours

The Edo State Government has reduced its curfew hours from 12 to eight.

Spokesperson for the Governor Godwin Obaseki administration, Crusoe Osagie, said in a statement on Tuesday that the new review would start today.

“The state government has further reviewed the curfew time in the state to commence from 10pm to 6am daily, as against 6pm to 6am.

“The adjustment will be effective from Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

“The government is fully committed to the security of lives and property and is working with security agencies to ensure peace and order is fully restored in the state,” the statement reads.

Obaseki had first imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state on October 19 before easing it three days later.