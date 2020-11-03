'He Was Planning To Leave Nigeria'— Brother Of Man Who Died In Ondo Motor Crash Mourn

Families of victims who died in the auto crash that occurred at a local market in Ondo State at the weekend have continued to lament over the tragic death of their loved ones.

A truck loaded with rice had on Saturday veered off the roads and rammed into the Ibaka market in Akungba Akoko Area of the state, killing some traders and residents.

The fatal accident made some angry youths in the community set ablaze the bags of rice, including the truck while the driver escaped.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that a total of sixteen persons died while seven others were injured in the road crash.

Some of the family members, who spoke to SaharaReporters on Monday, expressed sadness over the death of their loved ones.

Abiodun Adeojo, who lost his elder brother to the accident, said that the deceased was planning to travel outside the country for a greener pasture when his death occurred.

Adeojo said his brother, whom he identified as Ayo, had faced challenges securing a job after his graduation before he learned a craft to survive, adding that his death was painful.

"He had gone out to buy food that Saturday night but shockingly what we could hear was that he died as a result of a truck accident," he said.

"The entire family is in a state of mourning right now as I speak with you. My dad can't even eat since Saturday. We were already planning for his travel documents because he wants to move to Dubai in the UAE for more opportunities.

"But now, he is dead, and we are all in pain over his death. He was very hardworking while he was alive and his corpse is still at the morgue. We would miss him dearly, and we want the government to do something about that market."

Another person, Mariam Omoniyi, who lost a sister and one of her children said the deceased sold some foodstuff in the market and was crushed by the trailer after the brake failed and the driver lost control.

"My sister had just come back from the farm after harvesting. She had plans to sell the products in the Ibaka market when the incident occurred at the weekend," she said. She was carrying her child in the back when the driver of the truck lost control and rammed into them and others inside the market. It is a double tragedy for us.

"We are all in a sorrowful mood now, and even her husband does not want to talk to anyone. He is shocked and still mourning."

FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi had advised administrators of local governments to relocate markets from the highways, noting that it would also help the existing operational efforts of the FRSC.

According to the Corps Marshal, the FRSC was concerned with the rising statistics of innocent citizens who have lost their lives as a result of building markets close to the highways.

Already, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has visited the scene of the accident and promised that the government would seek "experts' advice" on how to prevent loss of lives on the major roads of Akoko.