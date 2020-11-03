Liberian Civil Servant Sets Himself Ablaze To Protest Unpaid Salary

Ponpon, who works at the judiciary branch of the government - Temple of Justice which houses the Supreme Court in Monrovia, set himself on fire to protest the delay of his pay.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 03, 2020

A civil servant in Liberia, Archie Ponpon, has set himself ablaze over the nonpayment of his accumulated salary and arrears.

Ponpon, who works at the judiciary branch of the government - Temple of Justice which houses the Supreme Court in Monrovia, set himself on fire to protest the delay of his pay.

Co-workers told AFP that Ponpon had always threatened to set himself ablaze if the Temple of Justice failed to pay his salary and benefits owed him.

"Since last October, we have not received a salary from the office. We are talking about one year," one of Ponpon's colleagues said.

The colleague added that protests began in September over government refusal to pay salary, noting that Ponpon was part of a group of about 30 employees who staged a sit-in, all of whom were subsequently suspended.

According to him, Ponpon set himself ablaze after receiving a court order to have him arrested for rioting and obstructing judicial function after he was suspended.

Minutes after receiving and reading the writ of arrest, he pulled out a one milometer water bottle filled with gasoline and challenged court officials from coming close to him before setting himself ablaze.

However, Ponpon was rushed to the John F. Kennedy (JFK) referral Hospital, in a motorbike, where he was being treated for fire burns.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Soldiers Disperse Protesting Pensioners In Calabar
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Cross River Retirees Protest Non-payment Of Pension, Block Highway
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International Rescue Of American Hostage In Nigeria, Warning To Terrorists, US President, Donald Trump, Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Nigeria's Pace Of Economic Recovery Remains Slow Under Buhari -IMF
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
International Terrorism: We’ll Continue Seeking International Help, Says Buhari
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Elections UK To Hold General Elections December 12 After MP's Vote
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Soldiers Seen Extorting Pedestrians In Ibadan Arrested
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Free Speech Northern Governors Ask Nigerian Government To Censor Social Media
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Correct Me If I Am Right President Muhammadu Buhari’s Address To American People On Eve Of Their 2020 Election (First Draft) By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Egypt To Deport Seven Nigerians For Participating In #EndSARS Protest, Diaspora Commission Boss, Dabiri-Erewa Says
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Amotekun Arrests Six Persons, Recovers Looted Police Cardigans, Boots, Riffles In Ondo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
United States of America Nine Nigerian-Americans Contesting In United States Election On Tuesday
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Education NECO Announces Commencement Of Examinations Across Nigeria
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion The "Terrorists" Of IPOB By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #LekkiMassacre: Governor Sanwo-Olu Must Face International Criminal Court For Inviting Military And Lying About It —AAC
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Falana-led Coalition Sets Up Independent Inquiry To Probe Killings, Arson
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education WAEC Releases 2020 Results
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Knocks Buhari Over United States Rescue Of Abducted Citizen In Nigeria
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad