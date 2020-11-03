Nigerian, Nine others Arrested For Peddling Drugs On Darknet In India

Bengaluru police in India have arrested a Nigerian and nine Indians for peddling drugs.

Officials said on Monday that the men placed their orders via internet platform darknet and paid using bitcoin.

India Police

The police found and confiscated N45.97m worth of drugs from the different men.

The Bengaluru enforcement agency said Sunny O Innocent and the other accused receive their consignment via the postal department.

They then proceed to sell in bars, schools, colleges, pubs and rave parties.

The police say they seized narcotic substances such as 660 Lysergic acid, diethylamide (LSD) papers, 386 methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) tablets, 12 grams of MDMA crystals and 10 grams of cocaine powder.

According to officials, eight of them are in their twenties, while the other two are in their thirties.