Nigerians In South Africa To Demonstrate Against Police Brutality On Wednesday

The demonstration is being held in solidarity with youth back home in Nigeria to denounce police brutality.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 03, 2020

Hundreds of Nigerians based in South Africa will on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 gather for a peaceful march to the United Nations Office in Pretoria.

File Photo CBC

A memorandum will also be submitted to the United Nations Resident Coordinator for South Africa.

“The peaceful protest march is in solidarity with Nigerian youth back home with regards to the ill treatment, shooting of peaceful protesters and ongoing #EndSARS, #EndSWAT, #EndPolicebrutality #Endbadgovernance protest all over the world.

“We are unsatisfied with the our government's response, brutality by security operatives and pace in dealing with the plethora of issues raised by the youth, we deem it fit as Nigerians based in South Africa to join our voices and further put pressure on the Nigerian government to meet the demands of millions of Nigerian youth all over the world.

“We invite members of the press to cover the peaceful protest march. Venue: Burgers Park, Thabo Sehume Street, Pretoria CBD,” a message from the organisers reads.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

