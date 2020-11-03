Northern Governors Promise Youth Engagement To Prevent Repeat Of EndSARS Protests

The 19 governors of states in Northern Nigeria have said that they would engage youths in their states to ensure the #EndSARS protest does not happen again.

Chairman of the Northern Governors' Forum, Simon Lalong, told Channels TV that although they were not in opposition to the demonstrations, the peaceful protests were hijacked by hoodlums.

He said, “We came out of the meeting with very useful suggestions and a communique.

“In that meeting, we all agreed to go back and continue engagement particularly addressing issues from #EndSARS because we are also trying to avoid the second wave of #EndSARS.”

The Plateau State governor said they had resolved to bridge the communication gap between the leaders and the led.

“Nobody is saying that initially, the protest was wrong. But the fact that it was hijacked by hoodlums to destroy public and private properties was a matter of great concern.

“What we are trying to do is to get back to the drawing board and close the communication gap between the leaders and the led. So that there will be no #EndSARS again.

“So, what we intend to do is to provide opportunities by engaging the youth so that they will be taken off the streets,” Lalong said.

The 19 governors in the three Northern geopolitical zones of the country are leading calls for the regulation of social media in Nigeria.

They have also condemned the protest for seemingly degenerating into a call for regime change.