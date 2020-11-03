Ondo Election Tribunal Begins Sitting, Grants PDP Candidate, Jegede, Permission To Inspect Voting Materials

The tribunal headed by Justice Umar Abubakar also granted an order for substituted service to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who was declared winner of the governorship election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 03, 2020

The Ondo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Tuesday in Akure began sitting and granted candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede, permission to inspect materials used for voting during the October 10 governorship election in the state.

The tribunal headed by Justice Umar Abubakar also granted an order for substituted service to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who was declared winner of the governorship election.

In an exparte order, the tribunal granted the orders moved by Jamiu Makinde, one of the counsels representing Jegede.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Governor Akeredolu, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, as winner of the election after he polled a total of 292,830 votes.

Jegede, who finished second in the election, polled 195,791 votes during the exercise, which was held in all 18 local government areas of the state.

After not being satisfied with the outcome of the exercise, Jegede approached the tribunal to challenge the result.

The grounds of the PDP candidate before the tribunal are that the election was marred by irregularities and violence.

Jegede's lawyer, Makinde, had in the motion exparte sought an order to serve the defendants through substituted service by pasting the petition on the notice board of the tribunal.

He also sought an order allowing access to materials used for the conduct of the October 10, governorship election and custody of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He listed local councils in which electoral materials are to be accessed to include Owo, Eseodo, Ilaje, Okitipupa among others.

Justice Abubakar granted the order and said the petitioner could advertise the served processes in a newspaper circulating within its jurisdiction.

The tribunal also allowed the petitioner access to election materials in the custody of INEC within the hours of 8:00am and 4:00pm from Mondays to Fridays.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Northern Governors Ask Nigerian Government To Censor Social Media
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Surrounds Himself With Criminals Feeding Him With Lies –Mbaka
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu’s Lawyer Faults Salami-led Panel’s Bid To Oust Police From EFCC, Insists Recommendation Outside Its Mandate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Favour Joe Biden To Win United States Presidential Election By 51.6%, Polls Show
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Northern Governors Promise Youth Engagement To Prevent Repeat Of EndSARS Protests
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Wike Will Account For Loss Of Lives In Obigbo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Says
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Immigration Officials Detained Me, Seized My Passport, Stopped Me From Leaving Nigeria, Lawyer Who Volunteered For #EndSARS Protest Says
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Our Camera Stopped Recording, Didn't Capture Shooting, Lekki Concession Company Tells Lagos Panel
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Policemen Kill Protesting Worker At Dangote Refinery
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lekki Concession Company Produces CCTV Footage Of Shooting To Panel
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Anti-France Protest Erupts In Abuja As Shiites Burn Country's Flag
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Free Speech Northern Governors Ask Nigerian Government To Censor Social Media
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Lagos Warns Of Second Wave, May Impose Another Lockdown
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Soldiers Seen Extorting Pedestrians In Ibadan Arrested
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Surrounds Himself With Criminals Feeding Him With Lies –Mbaka
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu’s Lawyer Faults Salami-led Panel’s Bid To Oust Police From EFCC, Insists Recommendation Outside Its Mandate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS SARS Operatives Threw Me Off Two-storey Building, Broke My Spine, Trader Tells Lagos Panel
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Favour Joe Biden To Win United States Presidential Election By 51.6%, Polls Show
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad