Biden Camp Replies Trump, Says Bid To Stop Vote Counting ‘Outrageous’

The comments came shortly after Trump delivered an extraordinary speech from the White House in which he claimed that "we did win this election" despite neither candidate reaching the electoral vote threshold for victory.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 04, 2020

Joe Biden’s campaign team has slammed President Donald Trump’s threat to try to stop the election vote counting as “outrageous” early Wednesday, saying its legal team was ready to prevent such an “unprecedented” act.

“The President's statement about trying to shut down the counting of duly cast ballots was outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect," Biden campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, said in a statement as the election remained undecided.

Washington post

"Never before in our history has a President of the United States sought to strip Americans of their voice in a national election," he added.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Trump To Challenge Election Results At Supreme Court

“We want all voting to stop," Trump said, appearing to mean halting the counting of mail-in ballots, which can be legally accepted by state election boards after Tuesday's election -- provided they were postmarked in time.

Biden has long warned that Trump was seeking to diminish the integrity of mail-in voting, which has surged this year given the health concerns about going in person to polling places during the Coronavirus pandemic.

See Also Breaking News LIVE UPDATES: United States 2020 Presidential Election Results

SaharaReporters, New York

