Biden Crosses 70m Votes Mark, Leads Trump In Popular Poll

Joe Biden has broken the record for the most vote amassed by a single candidate in the United States election as he crossed the 70 million votes mark. Biden has now become the first candidate for President of the United States ever to win 70 million votes, US Politics Poll reports.

With the vote, Biden surpassed Barack Obama’s 2008 popular vote total.

Breakdown of the popular vote so far:

Joe Biden 50.0%

Donald Trump 48.4%

Jo Jorgensen 1.1%

Howie Hawkins 0.2%

Other 0.3%

Biden is also leading in results from the electoral votes.

See Also Breaking News LIVE UPDATES: United States 2020 Presidential Election Results