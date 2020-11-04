ENDSARS: Ogun State Judicial Panel To Commence Sitting On Thursday

The Ogun State Judicial Panel of Investigation set up by the state government will commence sitting on Thursday.

The panel will hear cases of extrajudicial activities by the police, especially operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun

Mrs Oluwatosin Ogundele, Secretary of the panel, while promising transparency and openness said the sitting will take place three times in a week.

She said, "This is to inform the general public that the Judicial Panel of Investigation set up by the Ogun State Government to investigate complaints of victims on brutality and human rights violations would be having its first sitting on Thursday, 5th November, 2020.

"The panel's sitting days would be Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting by 10am at the Magistrate Court 1, Isabo, Abeokuta.

"The sittings would be transparent and open. Media stations are invited to witness and cover the sittings while COVID-19 protocols must be observed."

She invited members of the publics to submit petitions on police brutality to the panel.