ENDSARS: Sanwo-Olu Signs Executive Order To Rebuild Lagos After Arson, Vandalisation

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has signed an executive order to rebuild the state following destruction of properties by thugs.

The state governor signed the order on Wednesday.

He also constituted the Lagos State Rebuilding Trust Fund to oversee the rebuilding of properties burnt and vandalised by miscreants.

Thugs had attacked properties in the state following shooting and killing of peaceful #ENDSARS protesters in the state.

The state government had said it would need N1trn to rebuild the state.