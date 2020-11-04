Former White House Communications Director Predicts Biden's Victory

Scaramucci, however, stated that the election results have been "tighter" than he predicted but he still thinks Biden will win narrowly.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 04, 2020

Former White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci, has predicted a victory for Joe Biden in the ongoing United States presidential election.

Scaramucci, however, stated that the election results have been "tighter" than he predicted but he still thinks Biden will win narrowly. 

He said, "More or less the prediction have held on certain states that the Vice President needs to win to gain the presidency.

"It is way tighter than I thought and frankly most of the pundits' pulses, it says more of what is going on inside of America right now.

"There's a lot of people disaffected with the system and they see the president as an avatar for their anger.

"It still seems to me when the votes are counted, the vice president will win."

See Also Breaking News LIVE UPDATES: United States 2020 Presidential Election Results 0 Comments 15 Hours Ago

Biden holds a narrow victory over President Donald Trump in both popular and electoral votes.

Trump has said he'll be challenging the outcome of the election result at the Supreme Court, a statement Biden has described as outrageous and unprecedented.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Trump To Challenge Election Results At Supreme Court
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Crosses 70m Votes Mark, Leads Trump In Popular Poll
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Young Nigerian-born Democrat, Oye, Elected As United States House Of Representative Member
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE UPDATES: United States 2020 Presidential Election Results
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International Your Claim Of Victory Premature, Human Rights Watch Tells Trump
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Camp Replies Trump, Says Bid To Stop Vote Counting ‘Outrageous’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Trump To Challenge Election Results At Supreme Court
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive Nigerian Military Put #EndSARS Leaders On No-fly List, Immigration Source Reveals
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Biden Crosses 70m Votes Mark, Leads Trump In Popular Poll
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Young Nigerian-born Democrat, Oye, Elected As United States House Of Representative Member
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of Protesters At Lekki By Nigerian Army
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE UPDATES: United States 2020 Presidential Election Results
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Government To Seize International Passports Of Nigerian Returnees Who Fail To Comply With PCR Test
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Our Camera Stopped Recording, Didn't Capture Shooting, Lekki Concession Company Tells Lagos Panel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Anti-France Protest Erupts In Abuja As Shiites Burn Country's Flag
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Your Claim Of Victory Premature, Human Rights Watch Tells Trump
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Policemen Kill Protesting Worker At Dangote Refinery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Biden Camp Replies Trump, Says Bid To Stop Vote Counting ‘Outrageous’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad