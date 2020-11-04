Former White House Communications Director Predicts Biden's Victory

Former White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci, has predicted a victory for Joe Biden in the ongoing United States presidential election.

Scaramucci, however, stated that the election results have been "tighter" than he predicted but he still thinks Biden will win narrowly.

He said, "More or less the prediction have held on certain states that the Vice President needs to win to gain the presidency.

"It is way tighter than I thought and frankly most of the pundits' pulses, it says more of what is going on inside of America right now.

"There's a lot of people disaffected with the system and they see the president as an avatar for their anger.

"It still seems to me when the votes are counted, the vice president will win."

Biden holds a narrow victory over President Donald Trump in both popular and electoral votes.

Trump has said he'll be challenging the outcome of the election result at the Supreme Court, a statement Biden has described as outrageous and unprecedented.