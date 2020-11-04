Kanye West Concedes US Election Defeat, Vows To Run For President Again In 2024

West launched his campaign in July but had only made it on to the presidential ballot in a handful of states due to a combination of missed deadlines and lack of signatures.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 04, 2020

Kanye West, a United States rapper and businessman, has conceded defeat in the 2020 presidential election after running as an independent candidate.

Kanye West

He had appeared on the ballot in a total of 12 states where he is said to have received a total of more than 57,000 as voting preceded on Tuesday. 

More than 130 million votes have been counted so far.

The rapper, however, took to his Twitter page on Wednesday to hint that he would be running again in four years.

In the post, he shared a picture of himself standing in front of an electoral map, writing, “KANYE 2024.” 

