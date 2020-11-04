Trump Campaign Asks Court To Suspend Vote Count In Michigan Where Biden is Leading

Trump campaign manager, Bill Stepien, alleged without providing evidence that his team had not been allowed legally guaranteed access to observe vote counting in “numerous” locations.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 04, 2020

President Donald Trump's campaign said Wednesday that it had asked a court to stop the counting of votes in Michigan where rival Joe Biden holds a thin lead.

According to AFP, Trump campaign manager, Bill Stepien, alleged without providing evidence that his team had not been allowed legally guaranteed access to observe vote counting in “numerous” locations.

Similarly, Trump’s campaign said it was demanding a recount in Wisconsin, a crucial state where early returns showed Biden with a slender lead.

"There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties, which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results,” Stepien said in a statement.

“The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

Wisconsin is one of a handful states where the fate of the US election now hangs in the balance.

See Also Breaking News LIVE UPDATES: United States 2020 Presidential Election Results 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

A recount in Wisconsin during the 2016 presidential election in which Trump took the state as part of his win against Democrat Hillary Clinton, found only 131 extra votes for Trump.

“20,000 is a high hurdle,” former Wisconsin governor, Scott Walker, a Republican, tweeted.

With Trump and Biden neck and neck across the rest of the country, the deciding states in their contest have come down to Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

