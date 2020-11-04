UI VC: Senate Condemns Union Over Interference With Appointment Of New Vice Chancellor

The Senate of the University of Ibadan has berated the Non-Academic Staff Union and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities over interference with the election of a new Vice Chancellor for the university.

The unions had disrupted the activities of the selection committee with members of the committee alleging threat to their lives.

The incident forced the Senate to convene an emergency meeting.

At the meeting, the Senate stated that the selection process was being done in line with the extant law of the school and must be completed without interruption.

The Senate resolved that the university disciplinary procedure should be applied on anyone who attempts to disrupt the selection process.

The Senate also decided that "the union do not have any deciding role to play in the appointment of Vice Chancellors.

"Senate decided that representatives be appointed to visit the Minister of Education to submit a copy of the resolutions taken at the meeting."

The Academic Staff Union of Universities had accused its non-academic counterparts of disrupting the appointment process the institution’s 13th substantive Vice Chancellor.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the disruption of the meeting of the governing council of the University of Ibadan that was convened to conclude the selection of the next vice-chancellor of the university," the statement reads in part.

ASUU urged the governing council of the university to ensure a level playing ground for all candidates partaking in the process.

The SSANU and NASU under the umbrella of the Joint Action Committee, UI Chapter, had called on the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to intervene in the crisis rocking the university and order the suspension of the appointment process.

They alleged that the incumbent Vice Chancellor, Idowu Olayinka, who is supposed to complete his tenure on November 30, is trying to impose his preferred candidate on the selection committee.

The unions also urged the minister to ensure the suspension of the ongoing selection process, which it alleged is tainted and prearranged to foist a particular preferred candidate on the university.

Six candidates are vying for the position and they are Femi Mimiko, younger brother to Segun Mimiko, ex-governor of Ondo State; Abideen Aderinto from Department of Sociology; Babatunde Salako, a former Provost, College of Medicine; Kayode Adebowale, the incumbent Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics); Olusegun Ademowo; and Olatunde Farombi.