Climate Activist, Greta Thunberg Mocks Trump After He Called For Vote Counts To Stop

Teen climate change activist, Greta Thunberg, has mocked US President Donald Trump over his calls for vote counts to be stopped as he lags behind Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

Trump has consistently mocked the science behind climate change, calling it a hoax.

He recently pulled America out of the Paris Climate Agreement targeted at reducing global carbon emissions.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks during a meeting at the French National Assembly.

Thunberg and Trump do not see eye to eye. In December 2019, after she was named Time Person of the Year, Trump called her win "ridiculous" suggesting that the teenage activist take anger management classes.

Trump was nominated for the same award but lost to Thunberg.

He tweeted at the time, "So ridiculous, Greta must work on her anger management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

In an apparent swipe at Trump's performance in the presidential elections, Thunberg replied a tweet by Trump, which said: "Stop the count!" In the same manner, he responded to her Time Person of the Year award.

Her tweet on Thursday reads: "So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!"