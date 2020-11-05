Climate Activist, Greta Thunberg Mocks Trump After He Called For Vote Counts To Stop

Trump has consistently mocked the science behind climate change, calling it a hoax. He recently pulled America out of the Paris Climate Agreement targeted at reducing global carbon emissions.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2020

Teen climate change activist, Greta Thunberg, has mocked US President Donald Trump over his calls for vote counts to be stopped as he lags behind Democratic challenger, Joe Biden. 

Trump has consistently mocked the science behind climate change, calling it a hoax.

He recently pulled America out of the Paris Climate Agreement targeted at reducing global carbon emissions. 

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks during a meeting at the French National Assembly. AFP

Thunberg and Trump do not see eye to eye. In December 2019, after she was named Time Person of the Year, Trump called her win "ridiculous" suggesting that the teenage activist take anger management classes.

Trump was nominated for the same award but lost to Thunberg. 

He tweeted at the time, "So ridiculous, Greta must work on her anger management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" 

In an apparent swipe at Trump's performance in the presidential elections, Thunberg replied a tweet by Trump, which said: "Stop the count!" In the same manner, he responded to her Time Person of the Year award.

Her tweet on Thursday reads: "So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!" 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Trump To Challenge Election Results At Supreme Court
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Again, Trump Makes Bogus Claims About Election Results As News Channels Cut Speech Off
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump Considers A Run In 2024 As Hope Of Re-Election Dims
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
United States of America US Election: Donald Trump Loses Lawsuit In Georgia, Michigan
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections I Have No Doubt Sen. Harris And I Will Be Declared Winners, Biden Says In New Address
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
United States of America Judge Dismisses Trump’s Suit On Absentee Ballots
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Trump To Challenge Election Results At Supreme Court
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Again, Trump Makes Bogus Claims About Election Results As News Channels Cut Speech Off
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump Considers A Run In 2024 As Hope Of Re-Election Dims
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Teargas, Arrest #ENDSARS Protesters At National Assembly Complex In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
United States of America US Election: Donald Trump Loses Lawsuit In Georgia, Michigan
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections I Have No Doubt Sen. Harris And I Will Be Declared Winners, Biden Says In New Address
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
United States of America Judge Dismisses Trump’s Suit On Absentee Ballots
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Strange Deaths: We’ve Sent Patients’ Samples For Investigation, Enugu Government Says
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics EXPLAINER: What A Donald Trump Win Will Mean For Nigeria, Africa
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
International Global Election Observer Accuses Trump Of ‘Gross Abuse Of Office’
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International Iran's Supreme Leader Mocks US Democracy, Quotes Trump's Fraudulent Election Remark
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Trump Trails To Jail? By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad