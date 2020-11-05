Judge Dismisses Trump’s Suit On Absentee Ballots

A court in Georgia has thrown out a lawsuit by United States President Donald Trump’s campaign team, asking that the county followed state laws on processing absentee ballots.

According to Associated Press, the campaign had asked the court to ensure that state laws were followed on absentee ballots.

The suit had raised concerns about 53 absentee ballots that poll observers said were not part of an original batch of ballots.

But County elections officials testified that all 53 ballots had been received on time.

Both Trump and his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, still had paths to winning the White House by hitting the magic majority threshold of 270 of the electoral votes awarded to whichever candidate wins the popular vote in a given state.

But momentum moved to Biden, who made a televised speech from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, saying that “when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

By flipping the Northern battlegrounds of Michigan and Wisconsin, and also winning formerly pro-Trump Arizona, Biden reached 264 electoral votes against 214 so far for Trump.

To reach 270, Biden hopes to add the six electoral votes from Nevada, where he had a small and shrinking lead, or even better, the larger prizes of hard-fought Georgia or Pennsylvania.

However, Trump has so far accused his opponent of electoral fraud and threatened court action.

