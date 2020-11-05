Trump Considers A Run In 2024 As Hope Of Re-Election Dims

Trump with 214 electoral votes and 68,895,305 popular votes is trailing behind Democratic challenger Joe Biden who currently has 264 electoral votes and 72,444,547 popular votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2020

There are indications that the Republican candidate in the US presidential election is exploring all options including the possibility of launching a political comeback in 2024 as his chances of re-election dim.

Results from key battleground states such as Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia are still being awaited and could swing the election either in favour of Trump or Biden.

Trump is calling for the halting of vote counts in these states where mail-in ballots are being processed as part of efforts to redirect the election in his favour.

On the mood inside the White House, Jim Acosta, CNN Chief White House Correspondent in a broadcast monitored by SaharaReporters said, "There are some aides and advisers that are beginning to talk of the potential not only that the president is going to lose this election but that he may mount some resurrection run in 2024. 

"This possibility has been discussed inside the Trump campaign by some aides and advisers, and some have even talked about it with the president himself... It is an indication that they are starting to feel like perhaps they are running out of time inside the Trump campaign."

