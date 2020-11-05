UPDATE: Residents Flee Kaduna Community After Gunmen Kill Pregnant Woman, Abduct Husband

Residents of Rigachikun under Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have fled their homes following the killing of a pregnant woman, Aisha Muhammed, by gunmen, who also kidnapped her husband.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident took place on Tuesday after the woman and her husband were taken away from their residence by the miscreants.

A resident of the area told SaharaReporters that insecurity has forced many of them to flee the area.

He said, “Since last week, we here in Rigachukun and other parts of Kaduna have been experiencing high rate of kidnapping. Residents now struggle to put money together to pay ransom for their family members abducted by these kidnappers.”

A woman, who moved to Abuja over the weekend from Rigachukun said, “Kaduna is now unsafe and very scary. That was why we decided to move.

"It is a difficult and expensive decision, but it is also the only option for us.”

