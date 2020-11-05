US Election: Biden Launches Transition Website

Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Joe Biden, has launched an official transition website, www.buildbackbetter.com.

The move comes as votes are still being counted in many states and the presidential race still undecided.

Joe Biden

See Also Breaking News LIVE UPDATES: United States 2020 Presidential Election Results

On the www.buildbackbetter.com website is a short statement that reiterates Biden’s earlier assertion that it is the American people that will decide who becomes the next U.S. President.

“The American people will determine who will serve as the next President of the United States.

“Votes are still being counted in several states around the country.

“The crises facing the country are severe — from a pandemic to an economic recession, climate change to racial injustice — and the transition team will continue preparing at full speed so that the Biden-Harris Administration can hit the ground running on day one,” the statement read.

See Also Politics EXPLAINER: What A Joe Biden Win Will Mean For Nigeria, Africa