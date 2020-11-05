US Election: Biden Launches Transition Website

The move comes as votes are still being counted in many states and the presidential race still undecided.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2020

Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Joe Biden, has launched an official transition website, www.buildbackbetter.com.

Joe Biden New York Post

On the www.buildbackbetter.com website is a short statement that reiterates Biden’s earlier assertion that it is the American people that will decide who becomes the next U.S. President.

“The American people will determine who will serve as the next President of the United States.

“Votes are still being counted in several states around the country.

“The crises facing the country are severe — from a pandemic to an economic recession, climate change to racial injustice — and the transition team will continue preparing at full speed so that the Biden-Harris Administration can hit the ground running on day one,” the statement read.

SaharaReporters, New York

