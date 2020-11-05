US Election: Donald Trump Loses Lawsuit In Georgia, Michigan

Trump lost the lawsuit filed at both Georgia and Michigan.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2020

United States President, Donald Trump, has lost two lawsuits challenging the ongoing electoral process in the country.

At the initial lawsuit in Georgia, Trump asked the judge to ensure a coastal county was following state laws on processing absentee ballots.

The suit had raised concerns about 53 absentee ballots that poll observers said were not part of an original batch of ballots.

County elections officials testified that all 53 ballots had been received on time.

The Chatham County Superior Court judge, James Bass, dismissed the lawsuit with the hearing, which did not last for up to an hour.

Similarly, Trump campaign has lost second lawsuit in Michigan where he prayed the court to stop vote counting in Michigan until the campaign's representatives could get what it called "meaningful access" to observe the process.

Ruling from the bench, the judge said the ballot counting was already finished, Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, has issued a directive about access for poll watchers in another recent court case, and there is no legal basis for Benson to provide access to surveillance video of drop-boxes.

Trump campaign team has also said it will be contesting the election result from Nevada.

Trump’s campaign and the Nevada Republican Party claimed that as many as 10,000 people in Nevada cast a ballot despite no longer living there.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

