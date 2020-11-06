Adamawa House Of Assembly Wants To Stop Grains Sale As Food Crisis Looms

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 06, 2020

Food crisis may hit Adamawa State, the State Assembly has warned.

The lawmakers cautioned against the early sale of grains to merchants from outside the state.

Merchants from Enugu, Abia, Kano, Jigawa and other states, were identified as threats to the state's food security.

The House also passed a resolution on Thursday, mandating the state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, to impose a high tariff on each trailer load of grains leaving the state.

Besides high tariff, the resolution also mandated the governor to set up a regulatory policy to check early sales of grains in the state.

The House members said that food shortage was complicated by the inability of some communities in the northern axis to return to farming due to sporadic attacks by Boko Haram terrorists.

They added that COVID-19 outbreak and drought had worsened low crop yields in the state.

Meanwhile, to mitigate the harsh impact of COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, the European Union has supported 40,000 farming households.

The support, which is being implemented by OXFAM and CRUDAN through its PROACT initiative, is aimed at strengthening food security and resilience against hunger.

At a stakeholders' engagement on agricultural budgets for improving food security in Adamawa State on Thursday in Yola, the state capital, it was agreed that a food crisis was imminent in the state.

Commissioner of Agriculture in the state, Dishi Khobe, advocated for a significant increase in budgetary provision for agriculture, adding that the 2021 budget was formulated based on a needs assessment of the communities.

SaharaReporters, New York

