Cult Members Invade MTN Office In Bayelsa, Kill Customer

The murdered customer, who was identified as Victor Abasii, was a native of Ogu town in the Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state. He was 28y ears old.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 06, 2020

Hundreds of armed cult members on Monday invaded the commercial office of the telecom giant, MTN, along the DSP Alamieyeseigha Way in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, killing a customer who was alleged to be a rival cult member. 

The murdered customer, who was identified as Victor Abasii, was a native of Ogu town in the Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state. He was 28y ears old.

News Express

According to sources, the incident occurred at about 3 pm, and the deceased was reportedly placed on the wanted list by the members of the rival cult group known as Greenlanders over his alleged involvement in a bloody clash in Swali area of the state capital early in the year. 

An eyewitness told Leadership that the deceased had almost finished with his documentation on sim card validation at the MTN office when armed rivals invaded the office and chased after him. 

"He was gentle and had a dread hairstyle. Suddenly we noticed armed boys invaded the MTN office and we took to our heels. The deceased jumped out and scaled the fence. But the suspected cultists went after him and descended on him with various dangerous weapons," an eyewitness said.

It was later gathered that the deceased was a suspected member of the group known as Bobos. 

Already, the killing of Victor Abasi has snowballed into a fight between the Greenlanders and Bobos in Amarata, Ekeki, Swali and other areas of the state capital. 

A resident of Imgbi Road, who pleaded anonymity, claimed that armed Bobos invaded the area on Monday night in search of a rival group. "They said some cult group killed their "senior man" and they are out to retaliate".

It would be recalled that a rival cult group located at Tombia axis and Amarata had in the last few days engaged in bloody clashes over revenue collection, rivalry and the battle for supremacy.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS SARS Killed My Husband, Told Me to Marry Another Man, Woman Tells Panel
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Launch Manhunt For Killers Of Local Businessman In Ekiti
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption 21 Exotic Automobiles Uncovered In Former Governor Yari's Home
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Gunmen Abduct Two Travellers In Ondo
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ibadan Suspected Serial Killer Escapes From Police Custody
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
CRIME Lagos Task Force Officers Assault Journalist, Detain Him For Hours
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America Trump's Defense Secretary Prepares Resignation Letter Before Final Presidential Election Result
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Teargas, Arrest #ENDSARS Protesters At National Assembly Complex In Abuja
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Again, Trump Makes Bogus Claims About Election Results As News Channels Cut Speech Off
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Trump To Challenge Election Results At Supreme Court
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
United States of America Trump Considers A Run In 2024 As Hope Of Re-Election Dims
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Panic In Delta State As Mysterious Death Toll Rises To 30
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lagos, LCC Oppose Lawyer To Represent #ENDSARS Protesters At Panel
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Malicious Threats Will Not Deter US, Amnesty International Speaks On Threat To Kill Staff, Burn Offices In Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS SARS Killed My Husband, Told Me to Marry Another Man, Woman Tells Panel
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel Views CCTV Footage Of Lekki Shooting
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS RULAAC Condemns Use Of Live Bullets By Police On Peaceful Protesters In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections I Have No Doubt Sen. Harris And I Will Be Declared Winners, Biden Says In New Address
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad