#ENDSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel Views CCTV Footage Of Lekki Shooting

Footage of the incident was submitted by the Lekki Concession Company at the last sitting and was admitted by the panel led by Justice Doris Okuwobi (retired) for viewing on Friday (today).

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 06, 2020

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry has begun viewing the Closed-Circuit Television footage of the October 20, 2020 Lekki shooting.

LIVE: #EndSARS: Lagos State Panel Viewing CCTV Footage Of October 20 Lekki Toll Gate Incidence

The panel is currently viewing the over 24-hour-long footage in the presence of media and observers.

Recall that the Nigerian Army opened fire on peaceful #ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos.

About a dozen protesters were killed with many left injured. 

The soldiers went with at least bodies of the victims.

The army had initially denied the shooting, saying none of its soldiers was at the scene of the incident.

The army subsequently admitted that its soldiers were there and shooting took place but claimed that soldiers fired blank bullets with no deaths recorded.

 #EndSARS: Lagos State Panel Viewing CCTV Footage Of October 20 Incidence WATCH LIVE: #EndSARS: Lagos State Panel Viewing CCTV Footage Of October 20 Incidence

SaharaReporters, New York

