ENDSARS: Viewing Of Lekki Shooting CCTV Footage To Continue November 10 —Lagos Panel

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry has said that the viewing of the Closed-Circuit Television footage capturing events of the October 20 Lekki shooting will continue on November 10, 2020.

This is after the panel had watched about two hours from the over 19 hours CCTV recording.

Chairperson of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi (retired), announced this, adding that the panel will adjourn sitting for the day.

Recall that the Lekki Concession Company had submitted the footage to the panel after it was summoned.

LCC, however, said the CCTV didn't capture footage from the shooting, claiming protesters damaged and set ablaze the company's equipment.

At the resumption of the panel, Adesina Ogunlana, counsel representing some #ENDSARS protesters, demanded that the panel should watch the whole footage from the CCTV.

After watching almost two hours of the footage, the panel and counsels representing Lagos State and Lekki Concession Company agreed to give a copy of the CCTV footage to Ogunlana in order to save the time of the panel.

After Ogunlana has watched, the panel and all parties will agree on the minutes to be watched at the panel.

Justice Okuwobi adjourned the proceeding on the matter to November 10, 2020.

Speaking exclusively with SaharaReporters, Ogunlana said watching the full video will help accertain that the protest was peaceful before the Nigerian Army opened fire on armless demonstrators.