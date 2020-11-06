Femi Adesina Says He Would Succeed Beyond 2023 Despite Public Criticism

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that he would succeed in life beyond 2023 despite criticisms from ‘detractors’.

Adesina wrote in an article, "We have different paths to tread in life," adding that critics cannot determine the outcome of his life.

Femi Adesina

According to him, life has entrance and exits and his exit from the Presidency, whenever it came, will be glorious.

He said, “Why have I decided to write this piece? The ill will, malediction I hear from some tiny, envious quarters. He is now anti-people, because he’s S.A to the President. He will go down. He will come back to meet us, unheralded, unsung. He will be uncelebrated.

“Really? I dey laff. Who are they talking about. Me? No. It can’t be me, because my destiny was long hidden in Christ and in God.

“We have different paths to tread in life. And it is determined by the higher powers.”

Adesina left his role as Managing Director of Sun Newspaper in 2015 to serve President Buhari.