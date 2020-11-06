Femi Adesina Says He Would Succeed Beyond 2023 Despite Public Criticism

According to him, life has entrance and exits and his exit from the Presidency, whenever it came, will be glorious.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 06, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that he would succeed in life beyond 2023 despite criticisms from ‘detractors’.

Adesina wrote in an article, "We have different paths to tread in life," adding that critics cannot determine the outcome of his life.

Femi Adesina

According to him, life has entrance and exits and his exit from the Presidency, whenever it came, will be glorious.

He said, “Why have I decided to write this piece? The ill will, malediction I hear from some tiny, envious quarters. He is now anti-people, because he’s S.A to the President. He will go down. He will come back to meet us, unheralded, unsung. He will be uncelebrated.

“Really? I dey laff. Who are they talking about. Me? No. It can’t be me, because my destiny was long hidden in Christ and in God.

“We have different paths to tread in life. And it is determined by the higher powers.”

Adesina left his role as Managing Director of Sun Newspaper in 2015 to serve President Buhari.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Trump To Challenge Election Results At Supreme Court
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Lagos Governor Rejects FOI Requests Of Lawyer To Release CCTV Footage, Executive Order On Curfew
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Court Grants CBN’s Request To Freeze Bank Accounts Of #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections EXPLAINER: How The United States Electoral College Works
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News LIVE UPDATES: United States 2020 Presidential Election Results
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics EXPLAINER: What A Joe Biden Win Will Mean For Nigeria, Africa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America Trump's Defense Secretary Prepares Resignation Letter Before Final Presidential Election Result
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Teargas, Arrest #ENDSARS Protesters At National Assembly Complex In Abuja
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Cult Members Invade MTN Office In Bayelsa, Kill Customer
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Takes Lead In Pennsylvania
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Expected To Give Speech Tonight
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
United States of America Airspace Restricted Over Biden's House As Secret Service Assigns More Operatives To Him
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Court Rules In Favour Of Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli In Zazzau Emir Tussle
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lagos, LCC Oppose Lawyer To Represent #ENDSARS Protesters At Panel
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Trump To Challenge Election Results At Supreme Court
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Economy Biden’s Victory Will Attract $700b To Nigeria, Other Emerging Markets, Says Expert
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Abuja Court Remands Youths In Prison Custody For Protesting At National Assembly
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS RULAAC Condemns Use Of Live Bullets By Police On Peaceful Protesters In Abuja
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad