Government Links 'Strange Deaths' In Delta Communities To Yellow Fever

Both Ute-Okpu and Idumuesah communities in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta had been recording strange deaths since last week.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 06, 2020

Amid growing concerns about the mysterious deaths ravaging two communities in Delta State, the state government has linked the development to Yellow fever.

There were reports on Thursday that no less than 30 people had been killed as a result of the strange disease including two siblings.

SaharaReporters had gathered that the victims were always between the ages of 18 and 25 years.

Speaking on Friday in Asaba, the state capital, Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, said some tests had been conducted to ascertain the real cause of the mysterious deaths.

Ononye explained that the results of the tests returned positive for Yellow fever disease.

The commissioner claimed that 22 deaths have so far been recorded in the two communities, stressing that seven other active cases were receiving treatments in hospitals across the state.

He also hinted that the state’s health authorities were awaiting the authentication of the government’s position from the Regional Test Centre in Dakar, Senegal, within one month.

