Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Expected To Give Speech Tonight

Plans are underway for Democratic candidate in the United States of America presidential election, Joe Biden, and his Vice President nominee, Kamala Harris, to deliver a speech at primetime on Friday.

They are both expecting what is being anticipated as a victory speech.

NEW: Joe Biden to give televised broadcast.



Biden is currently leading in battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia which would cement his victory.#Elections2020 #USElection2020 #USElectionResults

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/yojzk1cez5 — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) November 6, 2020

Biden is currently leading in crucial battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, coasting him closer to clinching America's top job. His running mate Harris would make history as the first female vice president of the US — also the first black person to achieve this feat.

At the moment, Biden leads with 73,708,884 popular votes and 264 electoral votes while Republican candidate Donald Trump maintains a static 214 electoral votes and 69,772,306 popular votes.

See Also Breaking News LIVE UPDATES: United States 2020 Presidential Election Results

It is expected that the votes from Pennsylvania which will solidify his victory with 20 additional electoral votes would come in before the broadcast.

Biden's wife, Dr Jill Biden, and Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff, are also expected at the event.