Lagos, LCC Oppose Lawyer To Represent #ENDSARS Protesters At Panel

Counsel representing the Lagos State Government and Lekki Concession Company have opposed lawyers from representing #ENDSARS protesters at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Friday.

A J Owonikoko (SAN), the lawyer representing Lagos State, urged the panel led by Justice Doris Okuwobi (retired) to disallow the representation by their lawyer, Adesina Ogunlana, saying the group was nebulous and not known to the law.

Similarly, Rotimi Seriki, counsel representing LCC, also said Ogunlana should be disallowed from the representation as the #ENDSARS group was faceless.

Objecting to the positions of the lawyers, Ogunlana kicked, saying he was not representing faceless group but individuals, who weree part of the protest.

He added that the panel was not a regular court and the guidelines guiding the panel procedures were different.

Ogunlana stated that he was representing protesters including Victoria Oniru, Dabira Ayuku and Perpetua Kamsiyuchukwu.

Following the objection and public appearance of the three clients, the Lagos State and LCC counsel withdrew his objections.

The chair of the panel, Okuwobi ruled that with the objection taken against the representation now withdrawn, the counsel now represents the individuals mentioned.