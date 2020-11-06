Police Dismiss Female Cadet Over Pregnancy, Hands Over Four Others To NDLEA For Dealing In Narcotics

Mr Ibrahim revealed that four other cadets in the academy were being detained inside the facility of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement for allegedly dealing in hard drugs.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 06, 2020

A female cadet at the Nigeria Police Academy in Kano State has been dismissed for getting pregnant.

Commandant of the Police Academy, AIG Zanna Ibrahim, disclosed this while addressing some matriculating cadets at the Regular Course 7 in the Wudil area of the state.

File Photo

Mr Ibrahim revealed that four other cadets in the academy were being detained inside the facility of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement for allegedly dealing in hard drugs.

He said the cadets were arrested and handed over to the NDLEA after an agent conveying their consignment containing the substance (hard drugs) was intercepted by the law enforcement officials at Kwanar Dangora, along Zaria expressway under Kiru Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to him, a total of 25 cadets had also been dismissed from the police institution over alleged indiscipline and gross misconduct.

He stated that the academy will introduce drug and pregnancy tests and conduct it on a regular basis on cadets to ensure that only those fit physically and morally go through the rigour of training.

He said, “We had an incident of pregnancy where a cadet has been dismissed and we don’t want a repeat of that.

"By the time the cadets go on holiday when they come back, we subject them to these tests to ensure they are fit and proper to continue with their academic programs.

"At intervals, we will subject them to those tests where we identify those who are into drugs or female ones with pregnancies we show them the way out.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Police Teargas, Arrest #ENDSARS Protesters At National Assembly Complex In Abuja
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
#EndSARS SARS Killed My Husband, Told Me to Marry Another Man, Woman Tells Panel
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Human Rights One Person Killed As Police Shoot At #ENDSARS Protesters In Oyo
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Confirms Kidnap Of 90-year-old Brother Of Ex-Adamawa State Governor, Nyako
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Police Vow To Resist Fresh Protest In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Police Arrest, Detain Organiser Of Protest In Katsina
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America Trump's Defense Secretary Prepares Resignation Letter Before Final Presidential Election Result
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Teargas, Arrest #ENDSARS Protesters At National Assembly Complex In Abuja
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Court Rules In Favour Of Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli In Zazzau Emir Tussle
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Femi Adesina Says He Would Succeed Beyond 2023 Despite Public Criticism
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
United States of America Airspace Restricted Over Biden's House As Secret Service Assigns More Operatives To Him
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Expected To Give Speech Tonight
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Abuja Court Remands Youths In Prison Custody For Protesting At National Assembly
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Economy Biden’s Victory Will Attract $700b To Nigeria, Other Emerging Markets, Says Expert
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International WTO Postpones Meeting To Pick New Director-General
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Concerns Grow Over Whether Trump Would Concede Defeat As Joe Biden Inches To Victory
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Cult Members Invade MTN Office In Bayelsa, Kill Customer
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Takes Lead In Pennsylvania
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad