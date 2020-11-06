Police Dismiss Female Cadet Over Pregnancy, Hands Over Four Others To NDLEA For Dealing In Narcotics

A female cadet at the Nigeria Police Academy in Kano State has been dismissed for getting pregnant.

Commandant of the Police Academy, AIG Zanna Ibrahim, disclosed this while addressing some matriculating cadets at the Regular Course 7 in the Wudil area of the state.

Mr Ibrahim revealed that four other cadets in the academy were being detained inside the facility of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement for allegedly dealing in hard drugs.

He said the cadets were arrested and handed over to the NDLEA after an agent conveying their consignment containing the substance (hard drugs) was intercepted by the law enforcement officials at Kwanar Dangora, along Zaria expressway under Kiru Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to him, a total of 25 cadets had also been dismissed from the police institution over alleged indiscipline and gross misconduct.

He stated that the academy will introduce drug and pregnancy tests and conduct it on a regular basis on cadets to ensure that only those fit physically and morally go through the rigour of training.

He said, “We had an incident of pregnancy where a cadet has been dismissed and we don’t want a repeat of that.

"By the time the cadets go on holiday when they come back, we subject them to these tests to ensure they are fit and proper to continue with their academic programs.

"At intervals, we will subject them to those tests where we identify those who are into drugs or female ones with pregnancies we show them the way out.”