Barack Obama Congratulates Biden, Harris, Says Massive Challenges Ahead

Biden had been neck to neck with incumbent president Donald Trump in what is being considered the tightest race in American history.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 07, 2020

Barack Obama, former President of the United States of America, has congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for emerging the 46th president and Vice President-elect.

He won by clinching Pennsylvania a battleground state. 

He will become the 46th President of the United States of America while Kamala Harris will become the first female and black person to become Vice President.

Obama who campaigned massively for Biden, who once served side-by-side with him said, "I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden.

"We're fortunate that Joe's got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way. Because when he walks into the White House in January, he'll face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has – a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril." 

SaharaReporters, New York

