Boris Johnson, Bill Clinton, Macron, Other World Leaders Congratulate Joe Biden, Harris

Other world leaders have also reacted to the news. Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister, said he looked forward to working closely with the Biden administration on issues such as climate change, trade and security.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 07, 2020

A former US President, Bill Clinton, has congratulated Joe Biden on his election, saying it is a victory for democracy. 

He said, "America has spoken, and democracy has won. Now we have a President-elect and Vice President-elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!."

Getty Images

"Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.

"The US is our most important ally, and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security, "he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron extended his goodwill and called for increased corporation between the United States and France.

He said, "The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris! We have a lot to do to overcome today's challenges. Let's work together!"

Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, said, "My congratulations to US President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris on your historic #Election2020 win. #Ethiopia looks forward to working closely with you."

