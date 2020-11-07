BREAKING: Lagos Panel Suspends Sitting Over Freezing Of #ENDSARS Protesters' Bank Accounts By CBN

SaharaReporters had reported that the CBN had obtained a court order to freeze the bank account of Bolatito Rachael Oduala alongside 19 others over their role during the #ENDSARS protest.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 07, 2020

The Lagos State Judicial Panel Of Inquiry set up to address the issue of police brutality has suspended sitting for one week over the freezing of the bank account of one of the youth representatives by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

SaharaReporters had reported that the CBN had obtained a court order to freeze the bank account of Bolatito Rachael Oduala alongside 19 others over their role during the #ENDSARS protest.

Oduala, who is also on the Lagos panel as a youth representative, withdrew from the panel sitting today in protest of the move by the CBN.

Her action forced the panel to adjourn sitting for a week.

Chairperson of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi  (retired) announced that the panel will reconvene on the 14th of November after major consultation with  stakeholders.

 

See Also #EndSARS Court Grants CBN’s Request To Freeze Bank Accounts Of #EndSARS Protesters 0 Comments 22 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS BREAKING: Nigeria Police Arrest #EndSARS Promoter In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS IGP Orders Policemen To Use Force On Protesters
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS REVEALED: How CBN Employed Disgraced Ex-AGF To Freeze Bank Accounts Of Alleged #EndSARS Promoters After Several Lawyers Declined Brief
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Police Commissioner Has No Powers To Ban Protests, RULAAC Says
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Abuja Court Remands Youths In Prison Custody For Protesting At National Assembly
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News WATCH LIVE: Nigerian Army Appears Before Lagos Judicial Panel Over October 20 Shooting Of #ENDSARS Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS BREAKING: Nigeria Police Arrest #EndSARS Promoter In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Accident Many Feared Dead As Tanker Explodes In Lagos
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS IGP Orders Policemen To Use Force On Protesters
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education Twitter Users Taunt Fayemi Over Congratulatory Message To Nigerian Elected As Lawmaker In US
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-President Jonathan Lectures Donald Trump On Choosing Honour Over Power
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics US Election: Supreme Court Orders Continuation Of Counting In Pennsylvania
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS REVEALED: How CBN Employed Disgraced Ex-AGF To Freeze Bank Accounts Of Alleged #EndSARS Promoters After Several Lawyers Declined Brief
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
United States of America US Senator Chris Murphy Explains What Will Happen If Trump Fails To Concede Defeat
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jubilation In American Cities As Joe Biden Becomes President-Elect
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Spirituality UN Investigator Describes Nigeria, Others As "Religious Intolerant And Overtly Religious"
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Police Commissioner Has No Powers To Ban Protests, RULAAC Says
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Abuja Court Remands Youths In Prison Custody For Protesting At National Assembly
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad