BREAKING: Lagos Panel Suspends Sitting Over Freezing Of #ENDSARS Protesters' Bank Accounts By CBN

The Lagos State Judicial Panel Of Inquiry set up to address the issue of police brutality has suspended sitting for one week over the freezing of the bank account of one of the youth representatives by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

SaharaReporters had reported that the CBN had obtained a court order to freeze the bank account of Bolatito Rachael Oduala alongside 19 others over their role during the #ENDSARS protest.

Oduala, who is also on the Lagos panel as a youth representative, withdrew from the panel sitting today in protest of the move by the CBN.

Her action forced the panel to adjourn sitting for a week.

Chairperson of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi (retired) announced that the panel will reconvene on the 14th of November after major consultation with stakeholders.

