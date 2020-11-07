I Won This Election, Donald Trump Says — Twitter Flags Post As Fake News

Biden had been neck to neck with incumbent president Donald Trump in what is being considered the tightest race in American history.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 07, 2020

Donald Trump, President of the United States, is falsely claiming to have won the 2020 presidential election.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden defeated Trump by taking a massive lead in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump

The former vice president will become the 46th President of the United States of America while Kamala Harris will become the first female and black person to become Vice President.

Few moments before the election result was declared in Biden’s favour, Trump falsely tweeted without evidence, “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!” 

His post was immediately flagged as misleading by Twitter.

Trump has vowed to explore legal means to challenge the results. He claimed without evidence the election was rigged.

His lawyers are expected to hold a press conference at the Four Seasons Landscaping in Philadelphia by 11:30 EST.

SaharaReporters, New York

