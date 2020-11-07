'I'm Looking Forward To Working Together': Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau Congratulates Biden

Justin Trudeau, Canada’s Prime Minister, has congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for emerging as the president-elect and vice-president-elect of the United States.

Biden had been neck to neck with incumbent President Donald Trump in what is being considered the tightest race in American history.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden during a meeting in Trudeau's office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 9, 2016.

He won by clinching Pennsylvania a battleground state.

He will become the 46th President of the United States of America while Kamala Harris will become the first female and black person to become Vice President.

Trudeau, in a statement on Twitter, said, “Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage.

“I’m looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.”