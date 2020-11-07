Many Feared Dead As Tanker Explodes In Lagos

Many people are feared dead after a petrol tanker exploded on Saturday at the Kara end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

At least 30 vehicles were burnt by the fire triggered by the explosion.

The tanker was said to have lost control, fell and exploded in the middle of the road.

The number of human casualties could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

The incident led to heavy traffic on that section of the expressway on Saturday morning.

Some motorists have also resorted to driving against traffic in order to avoid gridlock.