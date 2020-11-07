Many Feared Dead As Tanker Explodes In Lagos

At least 30 vehicles were burnt by the fire triggered by the explosion.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 07, 2020

Many people are feared dead after a petrol tanker exploded on Saturday at the Kara end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

At least 30 vehicles were burnt by the fire triggered by the explosion.

The tanker was said to have lost control, fell and exploded in the middle of the road.

The number of human casualties could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

The incident led to heavy traffic on that section of the expressway on Saturday morning.

Some motorists have also resorted to driving against traffic in order to avoid gridlock.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Delta Airlines Cancels Two More Flights Over #EndSARS Protests In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Travel We'll Reopen For Visa Application In Nigeria Soon —British High Commission
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Yet To Find 155 Passengers On Plane With Infected Italian
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Breaking News Don’t Let Nigerian Businessmen Into My Meetings In The US, President Buhari Warns Aides
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News Aisha, Wife Of Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, Arrives In Washington DC
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Economy Lagos-Ibadan Speed Rail Project Takes Off
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Panel Suspends Sitting Over Freezing Of #ENDSARS Protesters' Bank Accounts By CBN
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics US Election: Supreme Court Orders Continuation Of Counting In Pennsylvania
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-President Jonathan Lectures Donald Trump On Choosing Honour Over Power
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education Twitter Users Taunt Fayemi Over Congratulatory Message To Nigerian Elected As Lawmaker In US
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS IGP Orders Policemen To Use Force On Protesters
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Spirituality UN Investigator Describes Nigeria, Others As "Religious Intolerant And Overtly Religious"
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Police Commissioner Has No Powers To Ban Protests, RULAAC Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections We'll Defeat Trump With Clear Majority, Joe Biden Says
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Abuja Court Remands Youths In Prison Custody For Protesting At National Assembly
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education ASUU Accuses Nigerian Government Of Forcing Lecturers to Resume Without Addressing Lingering Issues
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International WTO Postpones Meeting To Pick New Director-General
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: COVID-19 Hits Queen’s College Lagos As Pupils Test Positive, Health Officials Collect Over 200 Samples
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad