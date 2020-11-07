NBA President Tackles Nigerian Government Over Freezing Of Bank Accounts Of #ENDSARS Protesters

President of the Nigeria Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, has condemned the freezing of the bank accounts of some #ENDSARS protesters by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Akpata also condemned the continued harassment and intimidation of Nigerian youth for participating in the protest, which gained international attention.

NBA President, Olumide Akpata.

Akpata, who expressed his dissatisfaction in a tweet, described the clampdown on protesters as a wrong move and a breach of trust.

He said, "Lawyers are not smiling about goings-on after #ENDSARS protests. @djswitch_ goes into hiding after receiving phone threats, @moeodele passport seized and she can't travel, @savvyrinu et al accounts frozen by CBN. This was not the deal.

#wrongmove #breachoftrust #malafides #illwind."

SaharaReporters had published that as a result of the freezing of the bank account of Bolatito Oduala, one of the protesters, who is also a youth representative in the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry, the panel was forced to adjourn its sitting for a week.

The Godwin Emefiele-led CBN had obtained an ex-parte order to freeze the bank account of 20 protesters.

The police on Saturday also invaded the home of Eromosele Peter Adene, one of the promoters of EndSARS protests and took to the office of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police.