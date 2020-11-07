NBA President Tackles Nigerian Government Over Freezing Of Bank Accounts Of #ENDSARS Protesters

Akpata also condemned the continued harassment and intimidation of Nigerian youth for participating in the protest, which gained international attention.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 07, 2020

President of the Nigeria Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, has condemned the freezing of the bank accounts of some #ENDSARS protesters by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Akpata also condemned the continued harassment and intimidation of Nigerian youth for participating in the protest, which gained international attention.

NBA President, Olumide Akpata.

Akpata, who expressed his dissatisfaction in a tweet, described the clampdown on protesters as a wrong move and a breach of trust.

He said, "Lawyers are not smiling about goings-on after #ENDSARS protests. @djswitch_ goes into hiding after receiving phone threats, @moeodele passport seized and she can't travel, @savvyrinu et al accounts frozen by CBN. This was not the deal.

#wrongmove #breachoftrust #malafides  #illwind."

See Also #EndSARS Court Grants CBN’s Request To Freeze Bank Accounts Of #EndSARS Protesters 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

SaharaReporters had published that as a result of the freezing of the bank account of Bolatito Oduala, one of the protesters, who is also a youth representative in the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry, the panel was forced to adjourn its sitting for a week.

The Godwin Emefiele-led CBN had obtained an ex-parte order to freeze the bank account of 20 protesters.

The police on Saturday also invaded the home of Eromosele Peter Adene, one of the promoters of EndSARS protests and took to the office of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

See Also #EndSARS REVEALED: How CBN Employed Disgraced Ex-AGF To Freeze Bank Accounts Of Alleged #EndSARS Promoters After Several Lawyers Declined Brief 0 Comments 10 Hours Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS BREAKING: Nigeria Police Arrest #EndSARS Promoter In Lagos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Panel Suspends Sitting Over Freezing Of #ENDSARS Protesters' Bank Accounts By CBN
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#EndSARS IGP Orders Policemen To Use Force On Protesters
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Abuja Court Remands Youths In Prison Custody For Protesting At National Assembly
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News WATCH LIVE: Nigerian Army Appears Before Lagos Judicial Panel Over October 20 Shooting Of #ENDSARS Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#EndSARS REVEALED: How CBN Employed Disgraced Ex-AGF To Freeze Bank Accounts Of Alleged #EndSARS Promoters After Several Lawyers Declined Brief
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America US Senator Chris Murphy Explains What Will Happen If Trump Fails To Concede Defeat
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
United States of America Donald Trump's Lawyer, Rudy Giuliani Says He Will Not Concede Defeat
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS BREAKING: Nigeria Police Arrest #EndSARS Promoter In Lagos
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Returnee From South Africa Dies In Lagos Party, Police Arrest Five Friends
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Panel Suspends Sitting Over Freezing Of #ENDSARS Protesters' Bank Accounts By CBN
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International President Buhari Congratulates Biden, Offers Advice On Freedom Of Choice, Democracy
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS IGP Orders Policemen To Use Force On Protesters
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Accident Many Feared Dead As Tanker Explodes In Lagos
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-President Jonathan Lectures Donald Trump On Choosing Honour Over Power
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Jubilation In American Cities As Joe Biden Becomes President-Elect
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics It’s Victory Of Good Over Evil, Obasanjo Congratulates Biden, Harris
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics US Election: Supreme Court Orders Continuation Of Counting In Pennsylvania
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad