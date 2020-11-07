President Buhari Congratulates Biden, Offers Advice On Freedom Of Choice, Democracy

Buhari is notorious for numerous rights violations under his administration including the recent killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos by the Nigerian Army on October 20, 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 07, 2020

Despite his crackdown on peaceful protesters, freedom of speech and assembly, President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated Joe Biden, President-elect of the United States of America, offering him advice on respecting the will of the people.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement on Saturday, he said, “Your election is a significant reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means.

“The most powerful group are not the politicians, but voters who can decide the fate of the politicians at the polling booth.

“The main fascination of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people.

“Respect for the will of the people is the very reason why democracy remains the best form of government, despite its limitations from one polity to another, and from one society to another.

“I am thrilled by the fact that you are an experienced politician who had served as Congressman for 40 years and a Vice President for eight years. This is a remarkable track record that gives us hope that you will add value to the Presidency and world affairs.

“With your election, we look forward to greater cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, especially at economic, diplomatic and political levels, including the war against terrorism.”

SaharaReporters, New York

