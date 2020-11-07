White House Chief Of Staff, Mark Meadows, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Two other Trump staffers have also tested positive, officials said, lending further disquiet to an already-tense post-election White House.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 07, 2020

White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, has tested positive for Coronavirus, according to two officials familiar with the matter, becoming the latest official in President Donald Trump's administration to become infected with the virus after a string of outbreaks in the West Wing.

According to CNN, two other Trump staffers have also tested positive, officials said, lending further disquiet to an already-tense post-election White House.

Mark Meadows on Oct. 25. Like most White House aides and the president himself, Meadows is rarely seen wearing a mask. Yuri Gripas/Bloomberg

Meadows, 61, told people after Tuesday's election that he had contracted COVID, but it wasn't clear when he first tested positive, according to the sources. 

In the past, he has appeared skeptical of Coronavirus mitigation measures and has not often been seen wearing a mask.

He travelled with Trump aboard Air Force One during his final campaign swing on Sunday and Monday, accompanied the President on a visit to his campaign headquarters on Tuesday and attended a White House election night party where he came into close contact with members of the President's family. 

He was not seen wearing a mask during any of those engagements.

Earlier this week, he has been intensely involved in plotting the President's post-election legal strategy, and has encouraged Trump
 in his false claims that voter fraud could deprive him the Presidency.

Meadows was on a conference call with the Trump campaign senior legal team and others on the campaign late this week, according to two sources familiar with the matter. 

The development came as White House officials were already contending with the increasing likelihood that the President would lose the election to Joe Biden. 

Earlier in the day, officials described a frenzied atmosphere as the President's future remained in question. 

The discovery the building's top aide tested positive for Coronavirus only added to the consternation.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections We'll Defeat Trump With Clear Majority, Joe Biden Says
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: COVID-19 Hits Queen’s College Lagos As Pupils Test Positive, Health Officials Collect Over 200 Samples
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Economy Biden’s Victory Will Attract $700b To Nigeria, Other Emerging Markets, Says Expert
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump's Defense Secretary Prepares Resignation Letter Before Final Presidential Election Result
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Airspace Restricted Over Biden's House As Secret Service Assigns More Operatives To Him
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Mamman Daura, Buhari’s Powerful Nephew, In Critical Condition In UK
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Panel Suspends Sitting Over Freezing Of #ENDSARS Protesters' Bank Accounts By CBN
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics US Election: Supreme Court Orders Continuation Of Counting In Pennsylvania
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-President Jonathan Lectures Donald Trump On Choosing Honour Over Power
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education Twitter Users Taunt Fayemi Over Congratulatory Message To Nigerian Elected As Lawmaker In US
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Accident Many Feared Dead As Tanker Explodes In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS IGP Orders Policemen To Use Force On Protesters
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Spirituality UN Investigator Describes Nigeria, Others As "Religious Intolerant And Overtly Religious"
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Police Commissioner Has No Powers To Ban Protests, RULAAC Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections We'll Defeat Trump With Clear Majority, Joe Biden Says
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Abuja Court Remands Youths In Prison Custody For Protesting At National Assembly
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education ASUU Accuses Nigerian Government Of Forcing Lecturers to Resume Without Addressing Lingering Issues
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International WTO Postpones Meeting To Pick New Director-General
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad