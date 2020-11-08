Gunmen Abduct 16 Persons In Ondo, Amotekun Rescues Two Victims

Suspected gunmen have abducted at least 16 commuters on transit in Ondo State, SaharaReporters learnt on Saturday.

The victims, it was gathered, included some market women, farmers, traders, and civil servants travelling for different functions in the state.

They were waylaid and abducted by the gunmen on Thursday evening at a failed portion of the Ogbese area of the Akure Owo Road.

Adetunji Adeleye, Commander of Amotekun Corps in the state, confirmed the abduction while speaking with SaharaReporters.

Adeleye said the kidnap involved two vehicles conveying passengers heading to various parts of the state.

He revealed that two out of the 16 victims had already been rescued by Amotekun,

He said, “We have been able to identify one of the two persons we rescued as Alhaji Daramola, who is also a farmer from Isua Akoko Local Government Area of Ondo.

"We gathered from him that they were travelling for a meeting when the criminals waylaid them at Ogbese Road and ordered all of them to come down from the bus.

“We are currently making efforts to ensure others are rescued in conjunction with the police and other security forces."

Tee-Leo Ikoro, spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, also confirmed the abduction.

He said, "Some arrests have been made and we are working with other relevant security agencies to rescue other victims.”