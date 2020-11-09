Bandits Attack Katsina Communities, Kill Three Persons, Abduct 13 Others

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 09, 2020

At least three persons were killed by armed bandits in Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State when armed bandits stormed the area.

According to Katsina Post, two persons were also wounded including Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the local government area, Alhaji Lawal Dako.

Google

Similarly, another 13 persons were kidnapped at Labi Village of Rafin Iwa Ward of the local government area.

Killings and kidnapping for ransom have continued in Katsina despite security reinforcement in the state.

SaharaReporters, New York

