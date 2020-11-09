Lagos Experiences COVID-19 Spike With 255 New Cases

Lagos recorded the highest number of cases with 255 while the FCT had 27 cases.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 09, 2020

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control has confirmed 300 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Other states include Oyo with 10 cases, Kaduna with five, Ondo with two and Kano with one.

Since the pandemic began, Nigeria has confirmed 64,090 cases, discharged 59,910 while 1,154 have died.

The new numbers come a few days after Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General of the NCDC, warned that the second wave of COVID-19 may begin in the country owing to large gatherings that happened in major cities of Nigeria.

He said at the time, “The outbreak is escalating around the world literally. We have held things down because of our proactive measures – the very effective airport screening which was put in place to limit the re-introduction of cases from countries where the outbreak is escalating.

“This virus does not know the reason why people are congregating – whether you are congregating for religious purposes, protest, partying, etc. This virus takes the opportunity of people coming together.

“We cannot afford to let down our guards irrespective of what our anger is at the moment.

“As we move into the next two weeks, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that we have to watch the numbers very carefully. The reasons are obvious – we have gathered in our masses for whatever reason, and now we have to keep our eyes open to face the potential consequences. But those consequences are not inevitable. We can still do our part to prevent them.

“There are over 1,000 known deaths that would not have happened in Nigeria this year without this virus that has happened.

“There could have been a lot more if not for the proactive work we have done collectively as a country. We cannot afford to add this to the many challenges we already have.

“Over the past few days, we have reported low numbers, and those low numbers reflect the fact that in many states, we have not been able to test as much as we would like to because there have been curfews.

“40 per cent to 60 per cent of cases in Nigeria are reported from Lagos. Our labs in Lagos have not been able to perform as they normally would for the past two to three weeks.

“Many states in Nigeria have done extremely well in the last few weeks, raising their testing capacity across the country. So, we must stay on the board.”

SaharaReporters, New York

