Niger State Governor Tests Positive For COVID-19

Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Bello disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Monday, adding that he has proceeded on self isolation.

“I have tested positive to ‪#COVID19. However, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation,” the governor posted.

Recall that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Sunday announced 300 new infections of Coronavirus in the country, raising fears of a second wave of the pandemic in the country.