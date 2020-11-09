Police Arrest Nigerian In India For Fifth Burglar Incident

Muhammed Auwal Aliyu, 32, claimed to be an MBA student in the country’s capital, Delhi.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 09, 2020

An undocumented Nigerian migrant in India has been arrested for theft and burglary for the fifth time.

Muhammed Auwal Aliyu, 32, claimed to be an MBA student in the country’s capital, Delhi.

Delhi police officer said Aliyu revealed that he came to India in 2015 on a student visa and secured admission in a private institute in Delhi to pursue a Bachelor of Business Administration.

According to the police, the accused said he completed his degree programme in 2018 before receiving admission to an institute in Noida, Uttar Pradesh State, to earn an MBA.

Police say the suspect had been living as a vagabond since the COVID-19 enforced lockdown was relaxed in the sub-continent.

“He further disclosed that he had been arrested earlier in theft cases in Greater Kailash, Malviya Nagar, Safdarjung Enclave and Sarita Vihar. In all cases of thefts committed by him, he had stolen electronic items like laptops, hard disks and mobile phones. But every time after getting bail, he indulged in similar activities,” DCP, South East Delhi, R.P. Meena said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Islam Northern Muslims Condemn Young Lady From Niger Republic For Participating In Beauty Pageant
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
United States of America United States President, Trump, Fires Secretary Of Defense, Mark Esper
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki: Soldiers Who Shot At Us Said They Were Acting On Orders From Above, DJ Switch Tells Canadian Parliament
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Celebrities, Promoters Must Face Law, Garba Shehu Says
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Governor, Ganduje, Promises To Increase Salaries Of Hisbah Officials Over Destruction Of N200m Alcohol In State
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigeria Police Continue Crackdown On Protesters, Move Arrested Persons to Abuja
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam Northern Muslims Condemn Young Lady From Niger Republic For Participating In Beauty Pageant
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
United States of America United States President, Trump, Fires Secretary Of Defense, Mark Esper
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki: Soldiers Who Shot At Us Said They Were Acting On Orders From Above, DJ Switch Tells Canadian Parliament
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Celebrities, Promoters Must Face Law, Garba Shehu Says
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Governor, Ganduje, Promises To Increase Salaries Of Hisbah Officials Over Destruction Of N200m Alcohol In State
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigeria Police Continue Crackdown On Protesters, Move Arrested Persons to Abuja
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics #EndSARS Protest Tip Of Iceberg, Buhari’s Regime Setting Stage For Revolution, Buba Galadima Says
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion All I Have Is My Voice, I Shouldn’t Be Unfairly Treated For Using It By Rinu Oduala
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion The "Goddess" Called Kamala By Rèmí Oyèyemí
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Like In Kano, Hisbah Police In Kaduna State Demolishes Beer Parlours, Destroys Crates Of Drinks In Sabon Gari LGA Of Zaria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Oil Fuel Scarcity Looms As Oil Workers Begin Strike
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Knock Buhari For Lecturing Biden On Democracy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad