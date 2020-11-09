Police Arrest Nigerian In India For Fifth Burglar Incident

An undocumented Nigerian migrant in India has been arrested for theft and burglary for the fifth time.

Muhammed Auwal Aliyu, 32, claimed to be an MBA student in the country’s capital, Delhi.

Delhi police officer said Aliyu revealed that he came to India in 2015 on a student visa and secured admission in a private institute in Delhi to pursue a Bachelor of Business Administration.

According to the police, the accused said he completed his degree programme in 2018 before receiving admission to an institute in Noida, Uttar Pradesh State, to earn an MBA.

Police say the suspect had been living as a vagabond since the COVID-19 enforced lockdown was relaxed in the sub-continent.

“He further disclosed that he had been arrested earlier in theft cases in Greater Kailash, Malviya Nagar, Safdarjung Enclave and Sarita Vihar. In all cases of thefts committed by him, he had stolen electronic items like laptops, hard disks and mobile phones. But every time after getting bail, he indulged in similar activities,” DCP, South East Delhi, R.P. Meena said.