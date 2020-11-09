Shoppers Panic As Fire Guts Supermarket Owned By Wife Of Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, In Ibadan

There was pandemonium on Sunday at the Bodija branch of Grandex Supermarket, a chain store owned by wife of Ex-Oyo governor, Abiola Ajimobi, as part of it went up in flames.

Though nobody was confirmed injured or killed, shoppers were said to have taken to their heels in panic as they saw the fire and billowing smoke.

The fire incident, which started around 3:00pm from the back office of the outlet, was gradually spreading to the main stores until firefighters saved the situation.

Security operatives were also on the ground to prevent looting of the store while the firefighters battled the inferno.

Florence Ajimobi, who just finished observing her days of seclusion as a result of her husband’s death, visited the complex with some friends and family members to monitor the situation.





