South-West Governors, Monarchs Back Social Media Regulation In Nigeria

They made this known in a communique issued after a meeting held with representatives from the Presidency.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 09, 2020

Governors in the South-West region of Nigeria along with traditional rulers from the geo-political zone, have joined the Northern Governors’ Forum in supporting the government's drive to regulate social media.

They made this known in a communique issued after a meeting held with representatives from the Presidency.

“We recognise the damaging and negative impact of fake/false news and worry about its destructive and dangerous potency of fake news. We call on the Federal Government to use the instrumentality of existing laws and those regulations bench-marked from other countries to provide safeguards against the spread of fake news. 2015 Cyber Act will also be fully used,” the statement reads in part.

“Federal Government should ensure that technology is used effectively for the advancement of the Nigerian security and not its destruction by working with the technology cum social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc. The regime of checks and gatekeeping should be fully employed,” it added.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, and ministers from the region represented the presidency at the meeting attended by all six governors from the geo-political zone.

The Nigerian Government, represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, on Saturday begged governors from the South-East to back the regulation of social media as well.

Nigerians have accused the government of being insincere with their intent to reform the police and end bad governance in the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Sonala Olumhense Syndicated Bewitched By Aisha Buhari By Sonala Olumhense
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Internet Facebook Closes Pro-Buhari Accounts Managed By Israeli Firm 'To Dent Atiku's Image'
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
ACTIVISM Twitter, Facebook Shut Down Over 200,000 Accounts Over Hong Kong’s Protests
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME FBI Wanted List: Few People Shouldn't Tarnish Image Of 200 Million Nigerians, Says Abike Dabiri-Erewa
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Female Internet Fraudster On FBI List In Edo
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Internet Facebook Removes Thousands Of Applications From Platforms
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam Northern Muslims Condemn Young Lady From Niger Republic For Participating In Beauty Pageant
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
United States of America United States President, Trump, Fires Secretary Of Defense, Mark Esper
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki: Soldiers Who Shot At Us Said They Were Acting On Orders From Above, DJ Switch Tells Canadian Parliament
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS Celebrities, Promoters Must Face Law, Garba Shehu Says
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Governor, Ganduje, Promises To Increase Salaries Of Hisbah Officials Over Destruction Of N200m Alcohol In State
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigeria Police Continue Crackdown On Protesters, Move Arrested Persons to Abuja
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics #EndSARS Protest Tip Of Iceberg, Buhari’s Regime Setting Stage For Revolution, Buba Galadima Says
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion All I Have Is My Voice, I Shouldn’t Be Unfairly Treated For Using It By Rinu Oduala
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion The "Goddess" Called Kamala By Rèmí Oyèyemí
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Like In Kano, Hisbah Police In Kaduna State Demolishes Beer Parlours, Destroys Crates Of Drinks In Sabon Gari LGA Of Zaria
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Oil Fuel Scarcity Looms As Oil Workers Begin Strike
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Knock Buhari For Lecturing Biden On Democracy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad