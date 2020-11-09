United States President, Trump, Fires Secretary Of Defense, Mark Esper

The shakeup comes after reports that Esper had prepared a letter of resignation in recent days, prompting lawmakers, former Defense officials and military experts to urge him to remain in his post.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 09, 2020

President Donald Trump of the United States has sacked Defense Secretary, Mark Esper, ousting one of his top cabinet officials just days after losing his re-election bid.

“Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service,” Trump said on Twitter, announcing Christopher Miller, current head of the National Counter-terrorism Center, as his replacement.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Esper and Trump have previously clashed over the President's use of active-duty troops to quash incidents of civil unrest.

SaharaReporters, New York

