United States President, Trump, Fires Secretary Of Defense, Mark Esper

President Donald Trump of the United States has sacked Defense Secretary, Mark Esper, ousting one of his top cabinet officials just days after losing his re-election bid.

“Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service,” Trump said on Twitter, announcing Christopher Miller, current head of the National Counter-terrorism Center, as his replacement.

...Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

The shakeup comes after reports that Esper had prepared a letter of resignation in recent days, prompting lawmakers, former Defense officials and military experts to urge him to remain in his post.

Esper and Trump have previously clashed over the President's use of active-duty troops to quash incidents of civil unrest.

